Five minors drown in two districts

Five minor children including three girls drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Chattogram, in two days.

NAOGAON: Four minor children drowned while taking bathe in a pond in Argi Naogaon area under Naogaon Municipality in the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Suraiya, 10, daughter of Tuku Mandal, Farhad Hossain, 6, son of Tuku Mandal, Khadija Khatun, 8, daughter of Salam Mandal and Ayesha Khatun alias Asha, 10, daughter of Anwar Hossain. All of them were residents of Argi Naogaon Sherpur area.

Local sources said the four children went to the pond for taking bath at around 2pm while their family members were unaware of it.

Later, family members of the deceased started searching as they were not returning home since long. At one stage, the bodies of the four children were recovered from the pond.

They were taken to the Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

The death of four children cast a shadow of mourning over the area.

Officer-in-Charge of Naogaon Sadar Model Police Station Nazrul Islam Jewel confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Nafiz, 6, son of Md Naser Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Chikandandi Union.

The deceased's uncle Md Shawkat Osman said he slipped into the pond while riding bicycle on its bank in the morning.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond at around 11am.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







