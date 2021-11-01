Two held in rape cases in two dists

Two men were arrested in rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Pirojpur and Joypurhat, in two days.

PIROJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday night arrested a man for raping a teenage girl in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Feroz Sheikh, 28, son of late Jafar Sheikh, a resident of Baneshwarpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said Feroz, a day-labourer, took the 13-year-old girl to his house forcibly on September 26, and violated her there.

Later, the victim's father lodged a case with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) the same day.

Feroz Sheikh went into hiding soon after the incident.

On information that he was staying in Hatem Ali College Road area in Barishal City, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there on Friday night and arrested him.

The arrested was later handed over to police, RAB sources added.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested a man on charge of raping a housewife in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Bablu, 50, a resident of Kalinga Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal PS Nirendra Nath Mandol said Bablu used visit the victim's house occasionally for long.

However, he went to the house on October 26 while no one was there except the victim.

He, later, violated her there, and fled away.

The woman's brother lodged a case with Khetlal PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Bablu, the OC added.













