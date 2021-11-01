Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in two dists

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Pirojpur and Joypurhat, in two days.
PIROJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday night arrested a man for raping a teenage girl in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The arrested person is Feroz Sheikh, 28, son of late Jafar Sheikh, a resident of Baneshwarpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
RAB sources said Feroz, a day-labourer, took the 13-year-old girl to his house forcibly on September 26, and violated her there.
Later, the victim's father lodged a case with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) the same day.
Feroz Sheikh went into hiding soon after the incident.
On information that he was staying in Hatem Ali College Road area in Barishal City, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there on Friday night and arrested him.   
The arrested was later handed over to police, RAB sources added.
JOYPURHAT: Police arrested a man on charge of raping a housewife in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested person is Bablu, 50, a resident of Kalinga Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal PS Nirendra Nath Mandol said Bablu used visit the victim's house occasionally for long.
However, he went to the house on October 26 while no one was there except the victim.
He, later, violated her there, and fled away.
The woman's brother lodged a case with Khetlal PS in this connection.
Following this, police arrested Bablu, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Mentally-disabled woman raped in Habiganj
57 injured in UP polls clashes in three dists
Three AL rebel candidates expelled in Dinajpur, Khagrachhari
Enacting Right to Food Act underscored
Five minors drown in two districts
Two held in rape cases in two dists
Feni mayor asked to make Paglichhara Canal pollution-free


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft