Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:21 PM
Feni mayor asked to make Paglichhara Canal pollution-free

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Our Correspondent

A view of the polluted Paglichhara Canal in Feni. photo: observer

A view of the polluted Paglichhara Canal in Feni. photo: observer

FENI, Oct 31: A special magistrate court has asked the Department of Environment (DoE) in the district to submit an investigation report on pollution in Paglichhara Canal by December 14.
The court order has asked the municipality mayor for taking necessary measures about making the canal free from pollution. The order was passed by Senior Judicial Magistrate Zakir Hossain on Wednesday  noon. It also asked for appointing an experienced deputy director to the DoE for carrying out the investigation report.
Bench Assistant of the court Mohammad Zakir Hossain said, a detailed hearing was held on the basis of some pictures submitted by  Feni Bar's Strategist and Executive Director of Human Development Foundation-Md Jahangir Alam Nantu; during the hearing the strategist claimed Paglichhara Canal is important for passing water from Wards 10,11,12 and 18 of the municipality; water passing has got suspended as waste and polythene have filled it up; and it is causing pollution to the local environment due to stranded water in the canal.
He added,  a news item about pollution in the canal appeared in a newspaper on October 26; later it drew the attention of the court through Jahangir Alam Nantu.
According to an analysis of the pictures, he further said, Paglichhara Canal, as stated in the case, is seriously victim of environmental pollution.  
Due to polythene and garbage in several places, the normal water flow is halted in the canal and water-logging is highly visible, he said again.
News analysis provides that under the existing environmental law, it appears punishable offence, he added.
For confirmation about the assumed offense and ensuring trial, special power has been given to the special magistrate by the government of Bangladesh.
Taking into consideration the news, the detailed investigation is necessary in order to ensure normal public environment and curbing environmental offense.
So the order in this regard has been passed accordingly, he further said.
Feni Poura-Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miazi has also been asked to extend all-out cooperation in conducting the investigation.
Instruction has also been made to Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nasrin Sultana and Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Feni Model Police Station (PS) Md Nizam Uddin for providing legal and administration cooperation in this regard.


