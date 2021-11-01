Three men murdered in three districts

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sherpur, Natore and Rajshahi, in three days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man has been killed by his relative over a trifling matter created among the children in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Ruhman Mia, 30, was the son of Azizul Haque, a resident of Baghber Baluchar Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said an altercation took place between Ruman and his brother-in-law Solaiman, 28, in the afternoon over a trifling matter created by the children.

As a sequel to it, Solaiman waylaid Ruman in front of a mosque in Baluchar area at around 6pm, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Passersby rescued Ruman and took him to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal said the deceased's father Azizul Haque filed a murder case accusing four people.

NATORE: A man was murdered by his rivals following a dispute over the ownership of a pond in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Mokhlesur Rahaman, 40, son of Saimuddin, was a resident of Ishwarpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said one Shahbul Islam and Badsha Alam had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a pond in Ishwarpara Village for long.

However, the followers of Badsha attacked on the supporters of Shahbul with sharp weapons on Friday. At that time, Mokhlesur Rahaman, a follower of Shahbul Islam, was seriously injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

RAJSHAHI: A man, who was beaten to injure by the son of his elder sister in Tanore Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) early Thursday.

Deceased Zakir Hossain, 40, was a resident of Badyapur Village.

Police and local sources said Alamara, 50, had been at loggerheads with her brothers over cutting a tree in Badyapur area.

As a sequel to it, Alamara's son Anarul Islam, 32, beat up his maternal uncle Sabbir Hossain on Wednesday morning.

Hearing the matter, Zakir Hossain and his wife Reshma Khatun rushed to the scene and tried to rescue Sabbir.

At that time, Anarul hit on the head of Zakir Hossain with a stick, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Zakir was taken to Tanore Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Zakir died at RMCH at early hours on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy in the morning.

The deceased's wife Reshma Khatun lodged a murder case accusing Anarul and his mother Alamara with Tanore PS on Friday afternoon in this connection.

However, the accused went into hiding soon after the incident.





