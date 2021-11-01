Man to die for killing wife in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 31: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Rupsha Upazila in 2020.

Senior District and Sessions Judge of Khulna Md Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury pronounced the verdict.

The condemned convict is Md Rafique Sheikh, a resident of Nehalpur Village in Rupsha Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000 under section 302 and Tk 25,000 under section 201.

District Public Prosecutor (PP) Sheikh Enamul Haque said Mariam Begum, 25, wife of Md Rafique Sheikh, went missing on August 12, 2020.

On information, Police recovered her decomposed body from a betel leaf orchard in Debipur Village of the upazila on August 15, 2020.

Zalima Begum, mother of the deceased, filed a murder case with Rupsha Police Station the next day.

Later, police arrested the husband of the deceased.

Arrested Rafique Sheikh confessed of killing his wife, adding that he burnt Mariam to death and hided the body at betel leaf orchard.

The investigation officer of the case pressed chargesheet against Rafique Sheikh on December 31, 2020.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Sunday in presence of the accused after examining 13 witnesses, the PP added.





