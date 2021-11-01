Hilsa floods Barishal markets as ban goes

BARISHAL, Oct 31: After the end of 22-day hilsa ban period, a planty of hilsa fish flooded main markets in the division on Tuesday.

A visit found hilsa flooded wholesale markets in the morning with at least 5,000 maunds of hilsa loaded from at least 10 trawlers.

The Department of Fisheries (DoF)-Barishal Division confirmed half of the hilsa fish carring eggs. Fishermen caught all these fishes during the ban time, it was alleged.

Hashem Majhi said, they brought 300 metric tons (MT) of fish from Bhola with a trawler.

DoF Official Bimal Chandra Das said most of the fishermen started fishing before the end of the ban.

Hilsa trader Zahir Sikder said, some of these hilsas were carrying eggs.

A big hilsa of 1 kg fish is selling at Tk 1,000 per kg, above 800 to 900 gram is selling at Tk 900 per kg, 600 to 800 gram at Tk 800, and below 600 gram is selling At Tk 600 per kg. This price is lower than that of before ban.

Barisal Fisheries Official Bimol Chandra Das said it is very normal that hilsas are still carrying eggs.

Anisur RahmanTalukder, chief scientist of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, said, "At first I thought the egg laying rate would be 42 per cent. But now I think the laying rate will be 45 per cent for favorable condition."

During the ban time, 680 people were jailed by 899 mobile courts, Tk 23.60 lakh and 6,300 were fined. Nine lakh MT of fish and 60 lakh MT of fishing nets were seized.





