Pak TLP reaches deal with govt, calls off protest march

KARACHI, October 31: A die-hard Pakistani Islamist group called off a protest march in the capital Islamabad on Sunday after reaching a deal with the government, ending two weeks of clashes that have left at least seven police dead and dozens injured. on both sides.

The Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) began the march calling for the release of jailed leader Saad Rizvi and the expulsion of the French ambassador for publishing cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a French satirical magazine. An agreement for peace and improvement has been reached, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who represented the government in negotiations with the TLP, said at a press conference.

Mufti Muneeb ur-Rehman, the TLP's main negotiator, confirmed the agreement. -REUTERS