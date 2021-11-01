Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pak TLP reaches deal with govt, calls off protest march

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

KARACHI, October 31:  A die-hard Pakistani Islamist group called off a protest march in the capital Islamabad on Sunday after reaching a deal with the government, ending two weeks of clashes that have left at least seven police dead and dozens injured. on both sides.
The Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) began the march calling for the release of jailed leader Saad Rizvi and the expulsion of the French ambassador for publishing cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a French satirical magazine. An agreement for peace and improvement has been reached, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who represented the government in negotiations with the TLP, said at a press conference.
Mufti Muneeb ur-Rehman, the TLP's main negotiator, confirmed the agreement.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak TLP reaches deal with govt, calls off protest march
85 Myanmar soldiers killed in three days
Kamala Harris gets Covid booster shot
400 Pakistani, Bangladeshi, migrants land in Greece
Kishida retains power, loses seats
2,000 Huthi fighters killed in last 3 weeks
US flies bomber over Middle East in show of force to Iran
Global democracy sinks despite Biden push


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft