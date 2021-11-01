85 Myanmar soldiers killed in three days

BANGKOK, Oct 31: Twenty-five more junta soldiers have reportedly killed in Sagaing Region following clashes between civilian resistance groups and regime forces, raising the total number of junta troops killed in the last three days to 85.

Kawlin Revolution (KR), which shares news of the Kawlin People's Defense Force (KLPDF), had previously reported killing 40 regime soldiers on Wednesday morning in clashes near Kyunbyintha Village, Kawlin Township in Sagaing. However, KR has since said that a further 20 soldiers were killed in those clashes.

Another 25 military regime troops were killed on Thursday in a follow-up firefight in the east of Kawlin, according to KR. Three civilian resistance fighters were killed in the clash. -IRRAWADDY

