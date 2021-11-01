

Kamala Harris gets Covid booster shot

"What we have said from the beginning: It's safe and free," she said. Harris said that over 90 percent of Americans in intensive care units or who have died of Covid were unvaccinated.

"So let's get vaccinated and we will get through the pandemic," she said. Many Americans are still resisting vaccinations, with only 58 percent of the population fully immunized. The United States has recorded over 745,000 deaths from Covid-19. -AFP







WASHINGTON, Oct 31: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot and urged Americans to follow suit. "I got the booster shot, and I want to encourage everyone to do the same when you are eligible," Harris said after receiving her third dose of the Moderna vaccine at the White House."What we have said from the beginning: It's safe and free," she said. Harris said that over 90 percent of Americans in intensive care units or who have died of Covid were unvaccinated."So let's get vaccinated and we will get through the pandemic," she said. Many Americans are still resisting vaccinations, with only 58 percent of the population fully immunized. The United States has recorded over 745,000 deaths from Covid-19. -AFP