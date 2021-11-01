Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Global democracy sinks despite Biden push

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 316

G20 Leaders throw a coin in the water during a visit to the Trevi fountain in central Rome on October 31, 2021 on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. photo : AFP

G20 Leaders throw a coin in the water during a visit to the Trevi fountain in central Rome on October 31, 2021 on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Oct 31: US President Joe Biden has vowed a major push to promote democracy worldwide. But since he took office, democracy has faced repeated setbacks.
Among three nations whose democratic transitions had inspired the most hope, Myanmar and Sudan have seen generals roar back, sacking civilian leaders and suppressing street protests, while in Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring a decade ago, the president seized wide-ranging powers.
Military juntas have also grabbed power in the West African nations of Guinea, Mali and Chad, while in Afghanistan, Taliban insurgents seized power after a US troop withdrawal brought the quick collapse of the Western-backed government.
While local factors are at play in each country, experts see common trends including economic insecurities exacerbated by Covid-19 and climate change, ruling elites who failed to meet aspirations and the growing role of China, which can support nations shunned by the West.
"There is an increase in attacks on democracy around the world -- and not in the demand for democracy," said Derek Mitchell, the first US ambassador to Myanmar after its transition a decade ago.
"It's a matter of old mindsets dying hard, particularly in militaries where people don't give up power and privilege easily," said Mitchell, now president of the National Democratic Institute, which promotes democracy worldwide.
Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden has announced a two-part summit of democracies starting in December.
He is drawing a sharp contrast with his predecessor Donald Trump, who openly embraced authoritarian leaders seen as useful and who inspired a violent mob that on January 6 attacked the US Capitol as it certified Biden's victory.
With the possible exception of Afghanistan, where Biden's decision to end the two-decade US war has been hotly debated, few link democracy's woes to the current occupant of the White House.
"Democracy takes literally decades to consolidate and it takes years to erode. So I think there's very little that any administration could do in the first nine months tangibly moving the needle on global democracy," said Frances Z. Brown, who worked on supporting democracies in Barack Obama's White House.
Crucially, Biden responded quickly to the coups in Myanmar and Sudan including suspending aid, said Brown, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
"It shows the United States is watching and it cares. There's no one magic bullet but I think it all matters," she said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak TLP reaches deal with govt, calls off protest march
85 Myanmar soldiers killed in three days
Kamala Harris gets Covid booster shot
400 Pakistani, Bangladeshi, migrants land in Greece
Kishida retains power, loses seats
2,000 Huthi fighters killed in last 3 weeks
US flies bomber over Middle East in show of force to Iran
Global democracy sinks despite Biden push


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft