How it would work

ROME, Oct 31: After years of negotiations, G20 leaders on Saturday endorsed an historic deal aimed at ending tax havens, although some developing countries complain it still falls short.

A 15 percent global minimum tax

The most prominent feature of the deal is the 15 percent global minimum tax, which is expected to be enacted by each country that has agreed to the deal. That rate will apply to multinational corporations with annual revenues of more than $867 million. The idea is to discourage companies from being able to avoid paying taxes by finding havens with low rates. Companies that park money in a country that is not part of the deal will be required to pay the difference between that nation's rate and the 15 percent minimum rate to their home country.

Governments will apply the tax on a country-by-country basis, so that companies cannot lower their tax bill simply by seeking out tax havens and "blending" their tax rates. That will ensure that companies actually pay the 15 percent minimum rate regardless of where they locate within the 136 countries that are part of the deal.

Pay where you play

Another crucial part of the agreement involves a shift in how governments can tax companies in the digital era. Taxes have traditionally depended on where a company operates, but the deal will update rules for the 21st century and allow countries to levy taxes on some large and profitable companies based on where their goods and services are sold.

The agreement was a response to an attempt by European countries to impose digital services taxes on US technology giants such as Google and Facebook, which operate all over the world, even if they do not have a physical presence in every country. Those taxes prompted the United States to threaten retaliatory tariffs.

The money at stake

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimates that the agreement will raise $150 billion a year globally from companies that have parked their operations in low-tax nations, avoiding a higher tax bill. The Biden administration hopes that the agreement will make US companies more competitive globally while reducing incentives for them to move jobs abroad.

What's next

In some respects, reaching the agreement was the easy part. Now 136 countries must enact it. That will be easier in some countries than others. It could be most challenging in the United States, which took a leading role in brokering the deal this year. Democrats are likely to be able to make the required changes to comply with the new minimum rate in the tax and social welfare package that they hope to pass next month. -AFP





