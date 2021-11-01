Video
Monday, 1 November, 2021
Verona's in-form Simeone condemns Juve to another loss

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299

MILAN, OCT 31: Giovanni Simeone struck twice as Verona beat Juventus 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday to hand Massimiliano Allegri's struggling team a second loss in four days.
Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, put Verona ahead when he turned in a rebound at the Stadio Bentegodi on 11 minutes.
The Argentine added a quick-fire second with a sublime curling effort from 20 metres, giving him six goals in his past two starts having scored four times against Lazio last weekend.
Paulo Dybala hit the crossbar just before half-time for a Juve side missing the injured Federico Chiesa, but the visitors pulled a goal back with 10 minutes left when Weston McKennie powered in his second in as many games.
Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo produced a brilliant stop to deny Paulo Dybala an equaliser in the final minute.
After recovering from a dreadful start to the season with four straight wins, Juve have picked up just one point from three matches and sit ninth, 13 points behind Napoli and AC Milan at the top.
"What can I say? Words are meaningless right now. We're in a bad situation, we have to accept the reality that right now we are a mid-table team," Allegri told DAZN.
"We will drag ourselves out of this situation. There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves, that won't help."
Verona have won all four home games since the appointment of former Juve assistant Igor Tudor in mid-September. The ex-Croatia international served as deputy to Andrea Pirlo in Turin last season.
Atalanta scored in added time at the end of each half to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Lazio that prevented either team clambering into the top four.
Duvan Zapata scored with the last kick of the first half to cancel out an early goal by Pedro.    -AFP


