Monday, 1 November, 2021
Unusual 'church' in Argentina honors late football star Maradona

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

ROSARIO, OCT 31: Members of the "Maradonian Church" in Argentina came together Saturday in worshipful celebration of the memory of beloved football idol Diego Maradona on what would have been his 61st birthday, just weeks before the first anniversary of his death.
Chanting "Ma-ra-do...Ma-ra-do...," these devoted fans of player No. 10 convened in the city of Rosario, the home of a distinctly unusual fan club which, since the 1990s, has venerated the World Cup champion as a god.
The emotional get-together more than a few tears were shed has been an annual event in tribute to the man many consider the greatest footballer ever.
But this was the first to be held since last November 25, when Maradona, then aged just 60, was felled by a heart attack.


