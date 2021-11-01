Video
Monday, 1 November, 2021
Sports

Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics wrapped up

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Bangladeshi participants at the award programme of Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2021 with the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, general secretary Ahmedur Rahman Bablu and other officials at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: Courtesy

The Bangladeshi participants at the award programme of Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2021 with the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, general secretary Ahmedur Rahman Bablu and other officials at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: Courtesy

The curtain was down on the Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2021 on Sunday with a colourful closing and award programme at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel attended the programme as the chief guest along with the president and the general secretary of the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun and Ahmedur Rahman Bablu and all the heads of delegation of the participating countries.
In the tournament, Uzbekistan dominated in both men's and women's divisions to finish top with 19 gold medals out of 22 when, from the South Asian region, only India was able to win three gold. Host Bangladesh could win two silver while Sri Lanka managed one silver medal.
A total of 67 gymnasts including 12 from Bangladesh and others from Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka fought for 66 medals including 22 gold, 22 silver and 22 bronze in three groups, for men's senior, men's junior and women.
Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation arranged the championship in observance of the birth centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Margarita Mamun, a Bangladeshi born Russian gymnast who won gold in the Rio Olympic 2016, was the goodwill ambassador of the tournament. This Olympian said, "I feel like I am at an Olympic gymnastic venue as these are actual world standard equipment. If the Bangladesh gymnasts can practice on such top-class equipment they will be able to upgrade their performance."


