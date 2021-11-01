Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup



Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan clutches his knee during the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 29, 2021. photo: AFP

Shakib sustained a hamstring injury in the match against West Indies. The team management had said that the cricketer would undergo an assessment to see the extent of his injury.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh team management confirmed that the allrounder has been ruled out of the remaining World Cup due to the injury.

"It's difficult for Shakib to take part in the remainder of the World Cup," Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector told UNB. "It's confirmed that Shakib won't be able to play these two matches. But we still are waiting for the physio's report."

Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB said that Shakib suffered Grade 1 hamstring injury, and has been ruled out of the World Cup.

Shakib scored 131 runs in six matches he played in the World Cup along with taking 11 wickets. His best bowling in the World Cup was taking four wickets conceding only nine runs.

Bangladesh have lost all three matches they played in the Super 12s of the World Cup. They will take on South Africa and Australia in their last two matches of the Super 12s stage.

The Tigers have no real chance to qualify for the Semifinals of this World Cup.

After the World Cup, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan at home. -UNB







Bangladesh star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup taking place in the UAE. It came as a fresh setback for the Tigers who are suffering immensely in the World Cup.Shakib sustained a hamstring injury in the match against West Indies. The team management had said that the cricketer would undergo an assessment to see the extent of his injury.On Sunday, the Bangladesh team management confirmed that the allrounder has been ruled out of the remaining World Cup due to the injury."It's difficult for Shakib to take part in the remainder of the World Cup," Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector told UNB. "It's confirmed that Shakib won't be able to play these two matches. But we still are waiting for the physio's report."Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB said that Shakib suffered Grade 1 hamstring injury, and has been ruled out of the World Cup.Shakib scored 131 runs in six matches he played in the World Cup along with taking 11 wickets. His best bowling in the World Cup was taking four wickets conceding only nine runs.Bangladesh have lost all three matches they played in the Super 12s of the World Cup. They will take on South Africa and Australia in their last two matches of the Super 12s stage.The Tigers have no real chance to qualify for the Semifinals of this World Cup.After the World Cup, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan at home. -UNB