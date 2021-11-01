Video
Pakistan's Babar in 'severe distress' over ill mother

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 429

DUBAI, OCT 31: Pakistan captain Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when he played the T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India, his father revealed on Saturday.
Babar scored 68 not out and shared an opening stand of 152 with Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) as Pakistan trounced India by 10 wickets in Dubai last Sunday.
Azam Siddique, Babar's father, said in an Instagram post that his son played all three games this week "in severe distress".
"It's time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in the three games," Azam Siddique wrote.
"There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator."
Babar's mother had undergone surgery but has since recovered.
"Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I came here so that Babar may not get weak."
Pakistan have won all their three Super 12 games in the tournament and are well-placed to reach the semi-finals. They next face Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.    -AFP


