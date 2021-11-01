No doubt govt behind communal violence: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion organized by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) at the National Press Club in the capital marking JSD's 49th founding anniversary on Sunday. photo : Observer

"Let there be no doubt the government carried out the communal incidents through its agents. Awami League tried to make political gains with it," he said.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion, the BNP leader also said there was surely a political motive behind the communal violence centring Durga Puja. "Those who have been illegally staying in power by force did it to perpetuate their power and win the game in the name of the next election."

Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum, a platform of BNP, arranged the programme on communal violence at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

Fakhrul said their party's two committees formed over the communal attacks visited the violence-hit areas and carried out an investigation into the incidents. "We've no doubt that the government is solely responsible for the violence."

He also said the government carried out communal incidents to shift the blame on BNP and thus divert people's attention to a different direction from the ongoing movement on different issues.

