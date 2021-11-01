146 more hospitalized with dengue

One hundred and forty-six people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 104 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 42 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 23,655 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 30. Among them, 22,802 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 762. Of them, 111 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 151 are receiving it outside the capital.





