Reps of religions call for communal harmony

Against the backdrop of the attacks on the Hindu community in different places of the country during the Durga Puja, representatives of several religions have jointly called for unity and harmony.

They made the call from an event titled 'Inter-religious Unity for Peace and Harmony' held at Lake Shore Hotel in Gulshan on Sunday at the invitation of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF).

Speaking on the occasion, Iskcon General Secretary Charuchandra Das Brahmachari said that the call for religious unity of the Tariqat Federation was 'highly commendable'.

He said, "Such incidents of communal violence happen again and again in the country because of the culture of not bringing to justice the attackers on religious minorities."

Bhikkhu Sunandapriya, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Buddhist Federation, said, "Religious harmony must be enhanced. The unity of religious leaders is most important here. Let's unite and protect communal harmony."

He also suggested increasing 'surveillance' through social media on the internet.

Vishak Sourav Folio from Church of Bangladesh said, "No religion asks its followers to hate one's neighbour. The Creator was not happy with what we saw in Bangladesh recently."

"The seeds that we sow in our children will grow. The same education should be provided for all children in religious education books. Let all children know that the Creator is one, all people are same, everyone must be human," he added.

Kajal Debnath, a Presidium Member of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, said, "Our religious education curriculum should have 50 marks for all religions and 50 marks for one's own religion. Then non-communal consciousness will develop in children from the childhood. "

Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Chairman of the Tariqat Federation, said, "As Muslims, our responsibility is to protect them (people of other religions). The word minority is not constitutional. It has bad application. We will have only one oath, all religious leaders will be united in the fight for survival for the peace of tomorrow."

"Liability cannot be avoided just by talking about BNP-Jamaat. It is also the responsibility of the government to give people of all religions the opportunity to practice their religion."

Regarding the incident in Cumilla, Maizbhandari said, "In the incident of Cumilla, the OC has highlighted the incident by making a video of Quran Sharif that he was holding in his hands. The OC's responsibility was to hide the matter so that there would be no communal attacks. It was an insult of the Holy Qur'an too. If the OC had acted responsibly, communal attacks would not have taken place in different parts of the country after Cumilla."

Tariqat Federation Secretary General Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, Islamic thinker Dr Ahsanul Hadi, Jatiya Mahila Parishad leader Jayanti Roy, Dhaka University Professor Ataur Rahman Miaji, Jatiya Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary Nirmal Chatterjee, Acting President of the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council Nirmal Rosario, Islamic speaker Gias Uddin At-Taheri and Jatiya Puja Udjapan Parishad leader Milon Kanti Dutta, among others, spoke on the occasion.







