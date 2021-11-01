HC accepts two magistrates’ apology

Two magistrates of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM) of Dhaka offered unconditional apology on Sunday for having placed actress Pori Moni in police remand for the second and third time in a narcotics case.

Magistrate Debabrata Biswas and Atiqul Islam sought the apology through separate written explanations appearing in the morning before the HC bench saying that it was an unwanted mistake.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin fixed November 25 to deliver its verdicts after concluding the hearing in this regard.

Lawyer Md Mujibur Rahman argued for actress Pori Moni while Adv Abdul Alim Mia Jewel appeared for the two magistrates.

Earlier, on September 28, the HC had sought explanations from two magistrates of the CMM court about their conduct.

The HC issued the fresh order as it was not satisfied with the lower court's explanation on allowing repeated remand of Pori Moni.

On September 15, the HC bench expressed dissatisfaction over the explanations of two magistrates.

Offering an apology to the HC in their explanations, the two magistrates said that they have ordered the police to execute the remand of Pori Moni in presence of a female police officer under the SC directives.

The magistrates also prayed to the HC bench to exonerate them from any proceedings, saying that they will remain more cautious during passing remand orders in future.





