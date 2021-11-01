Aman procurement to start from Nov 7

The government has decided to purchase Aman paddy at Tk 28 per kg directly from the farmers from the local production while rice would be procured from the rice mill owners at Tk 40 per kg.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry on Sunday with Food Minister Shadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.

The procurement drive would be started from November 7 this year. A total of three lakh metric tons of paddy and five lakh metric tons of rice would be procured in the internal procurement drive. "In this Aman season, the government has decided to buy three lakh metric tons of paddy from the farmers and five lakh metric tons of rice from the mill owners," Shadhan Chandra Majumder told this correspondent at his ministry office.

In last Boro season, the government purchased the paddy at Tk 27 per kg and rice at Tk 39 per kg.

He, however, said, "The local procurement drive will be kept open for the farmers until the drive is ended. If positive response is got, the government will buy additional paddy than the target as we don't have any crisis of space in the godowns." In this year, the government has imported around 9.60 lakh tonnes of rice. But, there is no crisis of rice in the market. So, the government has given emphasis on local procurement instead of import.










