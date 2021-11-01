Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Aman procurement to start from Nov 7

Paddy fixed at Tk 28, rice Tk 40 per kg

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 312
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to purchase Aman paddy at Tk 28 per kg directly from the farmers from the local production while rice would be procured from the rice mill owners at Tk 40 per kg.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry on Sunday with Food Minister Shadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.
The procurement drive would be started from November 7 this year. A total of three lakh metric tons of paddy and five lakh metric tons of rice would be procured in the internal procurement drive. "In this Aman season, the government has decided to buy three lakh metric tons of paddy from the farmers and five lakh metric tons of rice from the mill owners," Shadhan Chandra Majumder told this correspondent at his ministry office.
In last Boro season, the government purchased the paddy at Tk 27 per kg and rice at Tk 39 per kg.
He, however, said, "The local procurement drive will be kept open for the farmers until the drive is ended. If positive response is got, the government will buy additional paddy than the target as we don't have any crisis of space in the godowns." In this year, the government has imported around 9.60 lakh tonnes of rice. But, there is no crisis of rice in the market. So, the government has given emphasis on local procurement instead of import.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No doubt govt behind communal violence: Fakhrul
BNP’s politics has no reflection of people’s hope, aspirations: Quader
146 more hospitalized with dengue
Reps of religions call for communal harmony
HC accepts two magistrates’ apology
Aman procurement to start from Nov 7
Why fresh rule should not be formulated
All will be benefited with digitalization of TV cable network: Hasan


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft