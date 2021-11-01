Video
Why fresh rule should not be formulated

HC asks authorities regarding  nationalised high schools

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 311
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked to know from the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be directed to formulate a fresh rule cancelling the Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff of Nationalised High School Absorption Rules 1983.
Following a writ filed by 18 teachers of nationalised high school across the country, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule.
The secretary of the Education Ministry and director-general of the Directorate of the Secondary and Higher Education and seven others have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
Advocate Siddique Ullah Miah argued for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.
The petitioners are -- Md Azim Uddin, Parimal Chandra Sarkar, Mohammad Atiqul Islam, Md Shahnawaz, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Shahjahan Khan, Md Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury, Mohammad Manjurul Hasan, Md Sakhawat Hossain, Mohammad Sirajul Haque and others.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on May 15 in 2011 has declared void of the seventh amendment of the constitution. Following the apex court verdict in 2013, the government enacted a law to keep effective few laws passed between March 24 in 1982 to November 11 in 1986, said lawyer Siddique Ullah.
The Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff of Nationalised High School Absorption Rules 1983 was enacted on April 20 in 1983. But the government did not enact new rules for absorption of the nationalised high school teachers and non-teaching staff. Therefore, teachers and non-teaching staff are being deprived of getting their facilities under the 1983 rules, he added.


