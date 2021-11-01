All will be benefited with digitalization of TV cable network: Hasan



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud talks to the representatives of Association of Television Channel Owners and Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh at the Ministry's conference room on Sunday. photo : pid

"To this end, the TV cable network will be transformed into a digital system in Dhaka and Chattogram cities within November 30 and all districts including Gazipur and Narayanganj within December 31 set by the ministry earlier," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said this while exchanging views with reporters at the Secretariat here after a meeting with the representatives of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and cable distributors and operators. Information secretary Md Mokbul Hossain, ATCO president Anjan Chowdhury, its senior vice-president Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, vice-president Arif Hossain, members Abdus Samad Babu, Humayun Ahmed Lablu and Ahmed Jobaier, distributors' representative Abul Khaier Chowdhury, and operators' representatives SM Anwar Parvez, Syed Ashraf Ali, ABM Saiful Hossain, Fakruddin Miah and Md Enamur Hafiz, among others, present at the meeting.

Thanking the cable operators for implementing clean-feed and cooperating with the government in digitalizing the TV cable network, Hasan said the country got benefited as the clean-feed of foreign channels was implemented.

"Due to this, our law is implemented, the government is earning revenue that was lost earlier and the media industry has been protected from its loss too. The cable operators implemented this task absolutely," he said.

The information minister said the ministry's first decision was to implement the clean-feed. As part of reviewing the progress of other decisions, the meeting today unanimously decided to make the TV cable network digitalized in Dhaka and Chattogram cities within November 30 and all districts including Gazipur and Narayanganj within December 31, he added.

Hasan said the cable operators have informed that they have already installed "digital-head" from their end and there is no need to extend timeframe to this end.

Now, the subscribers have to set up "set-top", he said watching TV will be disrupted if the set-tops are set up in the TVs at city and district levels.

He said the operators will supply set-tops to subscribers at fair price and in easy installments.

The ATCO representatives have stated that all TV channels will conduct a massive campaign in this regard, the minister said.

He said: "Bangladesh is a digital one but it is a matter of regret that our cable networking system is yet to be digitalized. It is even digitalized in India and Nepal. If the cable network system is digitalized, all will be benefited."

-BSS







