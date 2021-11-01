Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

All will be benefited with digitalization of TV cable network: Hasan

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud talks to the representatives of Association of Television Channel Owners and Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh at the Ministry's conference room on Sunday. photo : pid

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud talks to the representatives of Association of Television Channel Owners and Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh at the Ministry's conference room on Sunday. photo : pid

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said if the country's television cable network is digitized, all the TV audience, owners and cable operators will be benefited.
"To this end, the TV cable network will be transformed into a digital system in Dhaka and Chattogram cities within November 30 and all districts including Gazipur and Narayanganj within December 31 set by the ministry earlier," he said.   
Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said this while exchanging views with reporters at the Secretariat here after a meeting with the representatives of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and cable distributors and operators. Information secretary Md Mokbul Hossain, ATCO president Anjan Chowdhury, its senior vice-president Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, vice-president Arif Hossain, members Abdus Samad Babu, Humayun Ahmed Lablu and Ahmed Jobaier, distributors' representative Abul Khaier Chowdhury, and operators' representatives SM Anwar Parvez, Syed Ashraf Ali, ABM Saiful Hossain, Fakruddin Miah and Md Enamur Hafiz, among others, present at the meeting.
Thanking the cable operators for implementing clean-feed and cooperating with the government in digitalizing the TV cable network, Hasan said the country got benefited as the clean-feed of foreign channels was implemented.
"Due to this, our law is implemented, the government is earning revenue that was lost earlier and the media industry has been protected from its loss too. The cable operators implemented this task absolutely," he said.
The information minister said the ministry's first decision was to implement the clean-feed. As part of reviewing the progress of other decisions, the meeting today unanimously decided to make the TV cable network digitalized in Dhaka and Chattogram cities within November 30 and all districts including Gazipur and Narayanganj within December 31, he added.
Hasan said the cable operators have informed that they have already installed "digital-head" from their end and there is no need to extend timeframe to this end.
Now, the subscribers have to set up "set-top", he said watching TV will be disrupted if the set-tops are set up in the TVs at city and district levels.
He said the operators will supply set-tops to subscribers at fair price and in easy installments.
The ATCO representatives have stated that all TV channels will conduct a massive campaign in this regard, the minister said.
He said: "Bangladesh is a digital one but it is a matter of regret that our cable networking system is yet to be digitalized. It is even digitalized in India and Nepal. If the cable network system is digitalized, all will be benefited."    
    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No doubt govt behind communal violence: Fakhrul
BNP’s politics has no reflection of people’s hope, aspirations: Quader
146 more hospitalized with dengue
Reps of religions call for communal harmony
HC accepts two magistrates’ apology
Aman procurement to start from Nov 7
Why fresh rule should not be formulated
All will be benefited with digitalization of TV cable network: Hasan


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft