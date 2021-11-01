Video
Cricketer Nasir granted bail

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 340
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Sunday granted bail to  national team cricketer Nasir Hossain, his wife Tamima and mother-in-law in a case filed over his 'illegal marriage'.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohamamd Jashim passed the order after they appeared before the court and sought bail in the case.
On September 30, the court summoned the cricketer Nasir, Tamima and Tamima's mother Sumi Akhter after Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a report stating that the marriage between Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana is illegal.
The report also said Tamima is still the wife of a businessman.
Inspector Sheikh Md Mizanur Rahman of PBI, also the Investigation Officer, submitted the report before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohamamd Jashim. Later the court asked cricketer Nasir, Tamima and Tamima's mother Sumi Akhter to appear before it on October 31. The businessman Rakib filed the case claiming that Tamima married Nasir without divorcing him which is illegal under religious and state laws.
According to the case statement, Tamima got married to Rakib Hasan on February 26, 2011 and they have an eight-year-old daughter. Tamima, a cabin crew of Saudia Airlines, has been staying in Saudi Arabia due to the Covid-19 situation since March 10, 2020.


