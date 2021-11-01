Video
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:17 PM
Home Business

Banking Event

Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

As part of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Commercial Banks donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the poor and cold affected people of the country at a programme in Prime Minister's Office recently. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme through virtual platform from Ganabhaban. Among others, President of Bangladesh Association of Banks Nazrul Islam Mazumder along with Representatives of other Banks were also present on the occasion.


Showkat Hossain, Director and A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Union Bank Limited handing over 15,000 blankets to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) donated 75 thousand blankets. Sample of blanket is being handed over to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office by the Executive Committee Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu.

Shahidul Alam, Director and Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank handing over sample of the blankets to Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr. Ahmed Kaykaus.

Enam Chowdhury, Director of Bank Asia, is handing over a sample blanket to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, in a programme at Prime Minister's Office.



