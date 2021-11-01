

MTB celebrates 22nd anniv with array of events

MTB held a week-long celebration of its founding anniversary by cutting a cake at its Corporate Head Office, MTB Centre, 26 Gulshan Avenue, on October 24, It also organized numerous events in this week-long celebration to ensure participation of its valued customers, stakeholders, and employees.

MTB Foundation presented its ninth 'Bravery & Courage Award' to Late Syed Shah Alam, a local Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) leader who died by cyclone 'Amphan.'

In addition to that, MTB organized CMSME Stimulus Loan Distribution Ceremony and arranged Merchant Recognition. They also held an Art Competition titled 'Aparup Bangladesh' for children of MTBians.

Apart from that, MTB arranged several other events, such as 'Health Check Up' in association with United Hospital for the MTBians at MTB Premises and week-long discount deals for valued customers with eight Real Estate companies, five automobile companies, and two merchants.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO; Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & Group Chief Risk Officer; Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Group ICC and Tarek Reaz Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer (COO) were present at a press meet at Samson H. Chowdhury Auditorium, MTB Tower, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka.









