Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:16 PM
US, EU agree to lift punitive tariffs

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

WASHINGTON, Oct 31: The United States and the EU agreed Saturday to lift punitive tariffs on imported European steel and aluminum, ending a dispute that strained their trade ties since then-president Donald Trump imposed the levies three years ago.
The deal was announced by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who said it "allows limited volumes of EU steel and aluminum to enter the US tariff-free."
Increased EU retaliatory measures on iconic American products like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Levi's blue jeans and Kentucky bourbon -- due to take effect December 1 -- will not now be applied, Raimondo said from Rome where she was attending the G20     summit.
EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a tweet: "we have agreed with US to pause our steel & aluminum ... trade dispute and launch cooperation on a Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel & Aluminum."
Trump in June 2018 imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum from several economies, including the European Union. He said he was acting on national security grounds.
The Europeans hit back quickly, with duties on tobacco, corn, rice and orange juice from the US, besides motorcycles and bourbon.    -AFP


