Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Next phase of BD development depends on industrial growth'

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said the next phase of Bangladesh's development will hugely depend on the steady and strong industrial growth.
To that end, he said, industrial police has a key role to play in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere for industries.
Since its inception the Industrial Police have been playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order in the country's industrial hubs, a prerequisite for smooth functioning of industries, said the BGMEA chief.
Faruque Hassan came up with the remarks while speaking at a programme organized by the Industrial Police on the occasion of its 11th founding anniversary at Dhaka Industrial Police-1 office premises at Sreepur in Ashulia on Saturday.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan attended the programme as the chief guest while Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman were present as special guests.
Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed presided over the programme.
The BGMEA President expressed thanks and gratitude to the Industrial Police for providing its support and cooperation to the RMG industry through maintaining law and order situations and assuring security and a peaceful atmosphere in the garment sector.
He praised  the role the Industrial Police has been playing in maintaining harmonious industrial relations between owners and workers of garment factories.
The BGMEA chief also expressed hope that the Industrial Police, a specialized unit of law enforcers, would continue its support to the industries.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
MTB celebrates 22nd anniv with array of events
US, EU agree to lift punitive tariffs
'Next phase of BD development depends on industrial growth'
Egyptair's passenger flight operation from Dhaka likely to be delayed
Saudi Aramco Q3 profits soar 158pc on higher oil prices
FBCCI team leaves Dhaka for UK with PM's entourage
Summit extends grant duration for Alo’r Pathshala


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft