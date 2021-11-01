'Next phase of BD development depends on industrial growth'

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said the next phase of Bangladesh's development will hugely depend on the steady and strong industrial growth.

To that end, he said, industrial police has a key role to play in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere for industries.

Since its inception the Industrial Police have been playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order in the country's industrial hubs, a prerequisite for smooth functioning of industries, said the BGMEA chief.

Faruque Hassan came up with the remarks while speaking at a programme organized by the Industrial Police on the occasion of its 11th founding anniversary at Dhaka Industrial Police-1 office premises at Sreepur in Ashulia on Saturday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan attended the programme as the chief guest while Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman were present as special guests.

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed presided over the programme.

The BGMEA President expressed thanks and gratitude to the Industrial Police for providing its support and cooperation to the RMG industry through maintaining law and order situations and assuring security and a peaceful atmosphere in the garment sector.

He praised the role the Industrial Police has been playing in maintaining harmonious industrial relations between owners and workers of garment factories.

The BGMEA chief also expressed hope that the Industrial Police, a specialized unit of law enforcers, would continue its support to the industries. -UNB









