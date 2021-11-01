Egyptair's passenger flight operation from Dhaka likely to be delayed

Launching of flight operation of Egyptair, the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt, between Dhaka and Cairo is likely to get delayed due to increase in airport taxes worldwide.

"Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the Egyptair, like other airlines, has to readjust taxes in their reservation system at different destinations across the globe. Thus it is taking time," Farhad Hossain, executive director and chief operating officer of the Alo Dhaka Aviation, the general sales agent (GSA) of Egyptair, told UNB.

Earlier on September 11, Egyptair announced its direct regular flights from Dhaka to Cairo on November 1, 2021.

"Now, it could be delayed, and we hope we could be able to launch the non-stop flight operation on Dhaka - Cairo - Dhaka sometime in December," Farhad added.

He said that all the necessary arrangements and preparations are in progress to make a regular flight operation of Egyptair. He noted two flights a week would initially operate between Dhaka and Cairo.

"The frequency of the flight operations will be increased further from January 2022," he said.

Egyptair has operations to over 80 destinations in different cities worldwide, including 15 domestic destinations in Egypt.

Officials of ALO Dhaka Aviation Limited - GSA of Egypt Air said they would announce several packages for the passengers and tour operators to encourage people to visit historical tourist sites in Egypt, including pyramids and some other attractive museums.

In addition, many Bangladeshi nationals who live abroad can also travel through Egyptair to take transit in Cairo to their destinations across the world as the airline has huge connectivity with other cities, and Egypt Air is a member of Star Alliance.

Egyptair officials said the start of its direct flights between Dhaka and Cairo would offer an excellent opportunity for different stakeholders to visit Egypt, Europe, Africa, and North America.

In addition, it would reflect the exchange of businesses, cargo, and hosting Bangladeshi students in Egyptian universities and tourists who would come to explore the multifaceted Egyptian tourism they hoped.

Egyptair, headquartered at Cairo International Airport, currently has a fleet of 69 modern aircraft and operates scheduled passenger and freight services to over 80 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. -UNB





