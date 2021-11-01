FBCCI team leaves Dhaka for UK with PM's entourage

A high-level 29-member trade delegation from the FBCCI, the apex business body of the country left Dhaka on Sunday for a two-week visit to the UK and France.

They are part of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's entourage as she visit the UK and scheduked to attend the "26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties in Parties (COP26)" and other events.

The business delegation left Shahjalal International Airport for Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday morning. FBCCI President Mr. Md. Jashim Uddin is leading the delegation.

While in the United Kingdom, the delegation members will participate with the Prime Minister at the COP26 to be held in Glasgow on Monday and Tuesday (November 1 and 2, 2021).

The business leaders will start their journey from Glasgow to London on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).

They will take part in the conference titled "Bangladesh Investments Summit-2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership" organized by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) at Queen Elizabeth Center Broad Sanctuary in London on November 4.

FBCCI and HSBC will sign an agreement titled "Joint Study for UK and Bangladesh Markets to Foster the Bilateral Trade and Investment" in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the conference.

The FBCCI delegation will then attend a meeting with Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC) at the Mayfair in London that afternoon. In the evening, the MoU with UK Bangladesh Catalyst of Commerce and Industry (UKBCCI) will be renewed.

The delegation will attend another meeting with the London Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in the morning on November 5 and attend a networking dinner hosted by the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) in the evening.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Chamber Wales and the Wales-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry on November 8.

The delegation will leave London for Paris, France on Tuesday November 09 and will take part in the award ceremony of UNESCO's "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy" on November 10.

The business leaders are also scheduled to attend the France-Bangladesh Business Council meeting and signing of a memorandum of understanding with the French Business Confederation.

The trade delegation is scheduled to leave Paris on November 13 for Dhaka. They are expected to return on November 14.

The delegation include FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, former FBCCI President Mr. Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) M.P, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President M. A. Momen, Md. Aminul Haque Shamim, MCCI President Nihad Kabir, FBCCI Directors and other business leaders.







