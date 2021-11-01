Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Summit extends grant duration for Alo’r Pathshala

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Summit extends grant duration for Alo’r Pathshala

Summit extends grant duration for Alo’r Pathshala

A grant agreement was signed between Summit Group and ProthomAlo Trust on Sunday, to continue with financial assistance to all six schools of 'Alo'rPathshala', located in remote areas of Bangladesh, for two more years, says a press release.
About 1,200 students study in these six schools where early marriage among girls has drastically been reduced and student dropouts have substantially decreased. The pass rate among the students of 'Alo'rPathshala' at Junior School Certificate  (JSC) examinations have consistently  been hundred percent.
For the past 12 years, Summit has been supporting all the schools of 'Alo'r Pathshala' in full.
The director of Summit Group and member of CSR committee Azeeza Aziz Khan, chairman of  Prothom Alo Trust and chairman of Envoy Group, Kutubuddin Ahmed, managing trustee of ProthomAlo Trust and editor of Prothom Alo Matiur Rahman, managing director of Summit's Turbine Division ANM Tariqur Rashid, managing director and CEO of Summit Bibiyana Power Company Limited SM Noor Uddin, CEO of Summit Meghnaghat Power Limited MdReaz Uddin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Associate editors of ProthomAlo and trustees Anisul Hoque and Abdul Quaiyum, senior general manager (administration) of Summit Corporation Colonel Jawad-Ul-Islam (Retd.) and coordinator of ProthomAlo Trust Mahbuba Sultana were present at the signing ceremony among others.
About ProthomAlo Trust: Established in 2009, the ProthomAlo Trust is the combined form of all social activities of ProthomAlo newspaper, the most circulated Bangla daily. The Chairman of Summit Group Muhammed Aziz Khan was the founding chairman of the Trust and continues to be a trustee member. Currently, ProthomAlo Trust runs six schools. Besides, the Trust has been raising  funds for rehabilitation of acid victims, social movement against drug abuse, relief during calamities, scholarships programme - Adamya Medhabi (indomitable students) for higher secondary and graduate level students. Moreover the Trust operates SadaatSmritiPalli, a free healthcare, child education and mental development centre located in Raipura, Narsingdi.
Summit is the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh and we believe in making a positive impact on the communities where  we operate through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. We have long-standing partnerships with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support projects that improve access to education, arts & culture, sports, healthcare and social services for underprivileged individuals. Summit has a CSR Committee represented by senior leadership of the company and has been awarded for its effort.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
MTB celebrates 22nd anniv with array of events
US, EU agree to lift punitive tariffs
'Next phase of BD development depends on industrial growth'
Egyptair's passenger flight operation from Dhaka likely to be delayed
Saudi Aramco Q3 profits soar 158pc on higher oil prices
FBCCI team leaves Dhaka for UK with PM's entourage
Summit extends grant duration for Alo’r Pathshala


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft