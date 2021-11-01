

Summit extends grant duration for Alo’r Pathshala

About 1,200 students study in these six schools where early marriage among girls has drastically been reduced and student dropouts have substantially decreased. The pass rate among the students of 'Alo'rPathshala' at Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations have consistently been hundred percent.

For the past 12 years, Summit has been supporting all the schools of 'Alo'r Pathshala' in full.

The director of Summit Group and member of CSR committee Azeeza Aziz Khan, chairman of Prothom Alo Trust and chairman of Envoy Group, Kutubuddin Ahmed, managing trustee of ProthomAlo Trust and editor of Prothom Alo Matiur Rahman, managing director of Summit's Turbine Division ANM Tariqur Rashid, managing director and CEO of Summit Bibiyana Power Company Limited SM Noor Uddin, CEO of Summit Meghnaghat Power Limited MdReaz Uddin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Associate editors of ProthomAlo and trustees Anisul Hoque and Abdul Quaiyum, senior general manager (administration) of Summit Corporation Colonel Jawad-Ul-Islam (Retd.) and coordinator of ProthomAlo Trust Mahbuba Sultana were present at the signing ceremony among others.

About ProthomAlo Trust: Established in 2009, the ProthomAlo Trust is the combined form of all social activities of ProthomAlo newspaper, the most circulated Bangla daily. The Chairman of Summit Group Muhammed Aziz Khan was the founding chairman of the Trust and continues to be a trustee member. Currently, ProthomAlo Trust runs six schools. Besides, the Trust has been raising funds for rehabilitation of acid victims, social movement against drug abuse, relief during calamities, scholarships programme - Adamya Medhabi (indomitable students) for higher secondary and graduate level students. Moreover the Trust operates SadaatSmritiPalli, a free healthcare, child education and mental development centre located in Raipura, Narsingdi.

Summit is the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh and we believe in making a positive impact on the communities where we operate through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. We have long-standing partnerships with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support projects that improve access to education, arts & culture, sports, healthcare and social services for underprivileged individuals. Summit has a CSR Committee represented by senior leadership of the company and has been awarded for its effort.







