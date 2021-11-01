

BMDF holds 116th board meeting

The meeting was chaired by Helal Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Senior Secretary, Local Government Division (LGD). Other Board Members also attended the meeting.

BMDF introduced to turn the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) into self-sustainable organizations to run under the administrative authority of Financial Institutions Division (FID) for the development of physical infrastructure of Municipalities and City Corporations.

The meeting was also attended by the newly appointed Managing Director of BMDF, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh Abul Mansur Md. Faizullah, ndc and other officials of BMDF. The 12-members Board of BMDF comprises of Local Government Division (LGD), Financial Institutions Division (FID), Planning Commission, Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Bangladesh Bank, NGO Bureau, 3 Mayors from each Class of Municipalities, and Bangladesh Municipal Association-MAB members. The Managing Director of BMDF presented various important issues before the Board as per the agenda of the meeting through PowerPoint presentation. In the meeting important decisions were taken regarding the future course of action of BMDF and its current activities.







