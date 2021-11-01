realme launches EMI for credit-cardless smartphone buyers

Youth favorite smartphone Brand realme launches cardless EMI facility exclusively on trending e-Commerce platform 'Salextra,' for people who do not have credit cards.

And accordingly the cardless people can easily avail the offer on Salextra's Official Website and its facebook page, as the relevant companies have announced the exclusive campaign jointly with a view to promising superior experience to Tech lovers, says a press release.

The Customers can enjoy 0% EMI for purchasing any realme Smartphone in this campaign without using Credit Card. Any Salaried person with a minimum earning of 20,000 BDT will be considered eligible in this Campaign. The whole process is very simple. The customer can order any realme Smartphone through https://www.salextra.com.bd/realme and follow the procedure.

realme offers wide range of Smartphones considering features and budget it promises. The newly launched realme GT Master Edition is also available in the campaign, along with realme 8, realme 8 5G, realme C25s (4/128) and realme C21Y (4/64).

It has been observed that many people cannot buy high-end smartphones because they don't have credit cards. Taking the necessity of such smartphone users into account, youth-centric brand realme has collaborated with Salextra.

realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.

According to Canalys, realme became the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021. realme has also become a top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to Counterpoint research.







