OPPO enters Directors Board of CSA

Global tech brand OPPO and the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) have recently announced that OPPO will take up a position on the Alliance's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

As part of its new role, OPPO will become a core member of the Alliance, where it will take a leading role in the development of industry-unifying Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity protocol, Matter, and will lead the promotion of the protocol in China, says a press release.

Developed and maintained by the CSA, Matter is the foundation for connected things, offering a simplified user experience for connecting different IoT devices. As a member of the CSA's Board, OPPO will make significant contributions to the Matter Working Group to create a highly compatible IoT ecosystem, boosting the development of the Alliance's protocol together with partners through the proposal of new protocols, setting of new standards, and the development of new prototype products based on Matter.

"We are delighted and honored to join the CSA Board of Directors to drive the development of Matter and create enhanced user experiences for our IoT products," said Neil Yang, Director of Standards Research Department at OPPO.

"We will lend our global expertise in IoT and marketing across over 50 countries to promote Matter in China and beyond. Together with the CSA and its members, we will shape the future of the IoT alongside our commitment to building IoT products that deliver better services to all users."

"With OPPO on our Board of Directors, the unprecedented collaboration between our two sides will be a driving force in our mission to build a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of CSA.

Formerly known as the Zigbee Alliance, the Connectivity Standards Alliance was established in 2002. As the foundation and future of the IoT, its wide-ranging global membership is made up of over 400 companies and 22 board members. For almost two decades, CSA members have been working together to simplify and increase compatibility in the IoT through technology standards.







