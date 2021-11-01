Video
Monday, 1 November, 2021
itel releases new brand video with fresh business concept

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

itel, the global brand committed to providing budget-friendly and high-quality products boasting excellent user experience, has upgraded its strategy from mobile to full-category home appliance.
For the better understanding of the consumers, itel has recently released a new brand video about 'itel HOME' which is just what you need to enjoy a better life. itel also upgraded brand strategy and show the innovative concept of itel family more vividly.
A Home is where the heart is. And with the itel Family products, making your home warmer and up to date with the latest technology at your hands. This is a big milestone of itel, and also a new start, looking forward to hearing more good news of itel, says a press release.
Earlier, itel made its first public launch of new product categories last year indicating that it will enrich its mobile phone business development and upgrade to a full-category home appliance business expansion strategy.
At the time, itel also officially announced its new brand slogan 'Enjoy Better Life', promising to drive future technological development with a new brand concept and provide multi-category products to help more consumers access the Internet earlier and better Life.
Over the years, itel march on prioritizing its original intention and has always insisted on providing durable and cost-effective electronic mobile terminal products for the vast number of emerging market users, so that more people can enter the mobile Internet world easily.


