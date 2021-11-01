Paperfly launches high speed cargo courier in Ctg

Video
Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Bussiness desk

Paperfly, country's leading tech- based logistic network, launched 'highspeed' courier & cargo service in Chattogram Division with doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery.
Officials of the company made the announcement at a function titled 'Wings of Change' at Penninsula Chittagong recently.
The company will operate the service through 216 delivery points across the country which includes 35 points across the division with 9 points inside the metropolitan city that will provide quick and convenient service for the merchants.
Addressing the function, the officials ensured to reach parcel within 24 hours inside Chattogram District, from Chattogram to Dhaka within 24 hours and Chattogram to any district within 24 to 72 hours. Alongside they will also provide Point delivery all across the nation within 48 hours.
Jack International Import & Export's C.E.O. M. Fazle Karim, Swan International Managing Director Amzad Khan, Star Tech & Engineering Ltd Sales & Marketing Deputy Manager Md. Arifur Rahman Shanto and Women in Ecommerce (WE) Forum President Nasima Akter Nisha was guest of honor on the occasion.
Paperfly Product and Planning Senior Manager Md Sabbir Shoaib made a comparative presentation between traditional and tech-based smart logistic service. Paperfly Vice President Mesbaur Rahman made short brief on service expansion while Satyajit Roy Zonal Sales Manager made address of welcome.
Mesbaur Rahman claimed Paperfly operates fully automated filed force using apps and updating status in real time to handle highest e-commerce volume in the country.
From Paperfly CMO Rahath Ahmed, COO Razibul Islam, Courier & Cargo Manager Ahsanul Haque Md. Shameem, Marketing Communication Manager Md. Saud Saif Pavel & Marketing Communication Asst. Manager Mosharat Ahmed Mehek were present on the ceremony.
WE Forum President Nasima Akter Nisha appreciated Paperfly for supporting members of the organization with confirmed next day Inside Dhaka delivery.
 "WE members from Chattogram can avail the special rates provided by Paperfly.  We hope that the merging of WE merchants and Paperfly would accelerate the progress F-commerce industry in Chattogram too," she added.
Paperfly is renowned for the strongest doorstep delivery network of Bangladesh covering 4554 unions including the remote areas. Their high speed Courier and Cargo services across Bangladesh offers nationwide any size product doorstep delivery within 24 to 72 hours and doorstep pickup services which has opened up a lot of convenience to the customers. Now, Chittagong is ready to experience these services as well.


