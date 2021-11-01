Video
Rahimafrooz wins Bangabandhu Industrial Award 2020

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 315
Business Desk

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handing over Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020 to Rahimafrooz Managing Director Munawar Misbah Moin (extreme left) at an event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka recently.

Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy Limited has been awarded the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020" for its outstanding contribution in the solar power sector, says a press release.
A total of 23 companies have received 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020' in seven categories for their contributions to the country's economic growth.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun distributed the award among the recipients at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka recently.
Munawar Misbah Moin, Managing Director and Engineer Mohin Habib, chief executive officer of the company, were present on the occasion.
This was the first time that the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Award was introduced in seven categories.
The award will be given every year from now on, Industries Ministry Deputy Secretary Mostaq Ahmed told the function.


