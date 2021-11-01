Video
Monday, 1 November, 2021
Palak for cyber security courses in universities

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday urged the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) to introduce diploma courses, certificate courses and bachelor degrees in the country's higher educational institutions to meet the demand of global cyber security experts.
"Currently, about 35 lakh cyber security experts are needed in the world. UGC could introduce diploma courses, certificate courses and bachelor degrees in the country's higher education institutions to meet the demand of global cyber security experts," he said.
The state minister made the call while addressing a function to unveil a book on important information infrastructure guidelines and cyber security strategy 2021-2025 at BCC auditorium of ICT Tower in city's Agargaon area as the chief guest, a press release said here.
The programme also discussed on raising awareness about Bangladesh's cyber security ranking across the globe, the release added.
With ICT division senior secretary NM Ziaul Alam in the chair, the programme was addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Director General of Digital Security Agency Md Khairul Amin.
Director (operations) of the Digital Security Agency and project director of Bangladesh Government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) Tarique M Barkatullah presented keynote paper on important information infrastructure guidelines and cyber security strategy-2021-25 on the occasion.
Later, the cover of the book on Bangladesh Cyber Security Strategy 2021-25 was unveiled.


