Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR launches EU-developed hotline for taxpayers

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has launched an instant service to assist filing of income taxpayers online and clarify their income tax-related confusions. Tax officials are responding through a hotline number for the first time to meet taxpayers' queries, officials said.
The European Union (EU) has provided grant for system support, security and trouble-shooting of the instant response system, managed by Synesis IT Limited. The NBR's Income Tax Wing has deployed its officials to respond to taxpayers immediately and answer their queries over phone.
Some eight teams of 40 tax officials have been assigned to respond immediately to taxpayers quarries across the country. Officials said the hotline, opened on October 10 with the pilot e-return filing system, is receiving nearly 100 queries daily from taxpayers.
A senior tax official said there are service centers that require physical visit of taxpayers. "The hotline resolves problems over phone to help the taxpayers prepare returns by their own."
Besides, all types of tax-related services are provided through the hotline. Taxmen are offering the services during office hour every day, he also said.
Taxpayers will not need to take help of other professionals to file tax returns, if they take assistance of the taxmen through the hotline.
The EU is providing technical assistance to make the system effective and successful, he added.
The hotline number has started getting increased repose of taxpayers, as the deadline for submission of individual tax returns on November 30, is approaching.
Last year, the NBR received 2.4 million tax returns from individual taxpayers. Currently, the number of electronic taxpayers' identification number (TIN) holders is nearly 6.5 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
MTB celebrates 22nd anniv with array of events
US, EU agree to lift punitive tariffs
'Next phase of BD development depends on industrial growth'
Egyptair's passenger flight operation from Dhaka likely to be delayed
Saudi Aramco Q3 profits soar 158pc on higher oil prices
FBCCI team leaves Dhaka for UK with PM's entourage
Summit extends grant duration for Alo’r Pathshala


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead at Sonargaon
Wanindu Hasaranga strikes twice, England 3 down
Khaleda’s biopsy report sent abroad for review
President for taking firm steps against juvenile gangs' crimes
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Man ‘commits suicide’ after being failed to get married
Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit OTT platform
Trader hacked dead by miscreants at Kamalganj
Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet
Indonesia breeding ‘good mosquitoes’ to fight dengue
Most Read News
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Bangladesh Awami League Central deputy press and publicity secretary
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal along with Inspector General
Prioritize homestead tree planting
For an elderly-friendly society
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
G20 agrees on 1.5 degrees target ahead of UN climate talks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft