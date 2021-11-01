NBR launches EU-developed hotline for taxpayers

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has launched an instant service to assist filing of income taxpayers online and clarify their income tax-related confusions. Tax officials are responding through a hotline number for the first time to meet taxpayers' queries, officials said.

The European Union (EU) has provided grant for system support, security and trouble-shooting of the instant response system, managed by Synesis IT Limited. The NBR's Income Tax Wing has deployed its officials to respond to taxpayers immediately and answer their queries over phone.

Some eight teams of 40 tax officials have been assigned to respond immediately to taxpayers quarries across the country. Officials said the hotline, opened on October 10 with the pilot e-return filing system, is receiving nearly 100 queries daily from taxpayers.

A senior tax official said there are service centers that require physical visit of taxpayers. "The hotline resolves problems over phone to help the taxpayers prepare returns by their own."

Besides, all types of tax-related services are provided through the hotline. Taxmen are offering the services during office hour every day, he also said.

Taxpayers will not need to take help of other professionals to file tax returns, if they take assistance of the taxmen through the hotline.

The EU is providing technical assistance to make the system effective and successful, he added.

The hotline number has started getting increased repose of taxpayers, as the deadline for submission of individual tax returns on November 30, is approaching.

Last year, the NBR received 2.4 million tax returns from individual taxpayers. Currently, the number of electronic taxpayers' identification number (TIN) holders is nearly 6.5 million.





















