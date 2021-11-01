

Robi's 4G leadership yields Tk 86.5 crore profit in Q3'21

The company's PAT grew by 85.4% compared to the last quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, Robi's PAT grew by 122.3% in Q3'21. In comparison to the first nine months of last year, Robi's PAT for the first nine months of this year grew by 44.3%.

Supported by steadily rising revenue, and efficient cost management, the company's PAT for the first nine months of the year reached 167.4 crore taka. Robi's financial results for Q3'21 was released on Sunday at a virtual press briefing event.

Compared to Q2'21, Robi's 4G subscriber base grew by 12.7% in Q3'21; compared to the same quarter last year, its 4G subscriber base grew by 51.1%. Out of a total subscriber base of 5 crore 30 lakhs, 2 crore 24 lakhs are 4G subscribers. Besides, 74% of the company's subscribers are now data users, which is the highest in the industry.

Although the subscriber base grew by 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year, compared to the last quarter, Robi's subscriber base grew by 2.3% in Q3'21. Robi's subscriber market share stood at 29.5% at the end of Q3'21.

Robi's revenue reached Tk 2,085 crore in Q3'21 following a rise of 2.7% compared to the last quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, Robi's revenue rose by 7.8%. In the first nine months (Jan to Sept) of this year, Robi's revenue reached Tk 6,097 crore.

Robi's EBITDA in Q3'21 stood at TK 861.2 crore, following a rise of 0.8% compared to the last quarter, compared to the same quarter last year, EBITDA grew by 9.3%. EBITDA margin at the end of Q3'21 stood at 41.3%.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) in Q3'21 was Tk 0.17; in Q2'21 the EPS was Tk 0.09, and in Q3'20 it was Tk 0.08. However, for the first nine months of this year (Jan- Sept, 2021), the EPS was Tk 0.32.

Including capex investment of Tk 650.7 crore in Q3'21, the total capex investment in the first nine months (Jan-Sept) of the year reached Tk 1,386 crore. Robi paid Tk 1,119 crore to the Government exchequer in Q3'21, which was 53.7% of its revenue for the quarter.

The total amount paid to the Government exchequer during the first nine months (Jan- Sept) of this year reached Tk 3,373 crore, which is 55.3% of the company's total revenue for this period. The company had 14,466 sites at the end of Q3'21.

Commenting on the financial performance of the company, Robi's Acting CEO and CFO, M. Riyaaz Rashid said: "We are very happy to see our profit rising steadily every quarter this year.

Referring to the lack of effective SMP regulation, he said: "If immediate actions are not taken to ensure effective implementation of SMP regulation, the SMP regulation will soon be rendered hopeless due to the fast-evolving nature of the industry. In this backdrop, one wonders how long four players can sustain in this market."







