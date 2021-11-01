Video
Monday, 1 November, 2021, 9:14 PM
Home Business

Stocks halt 3-day rising streak on selling pressure

Published : Monday, 1 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a three-day gaining streak on Sunday as the dominant small investors resumed selling shares in major companies pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 61.41 points or 0.86 per cent to 7,000.94, after gaining 177 points in the past three consecutive days. Two other indices -- the DS30 index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES), comprising blue chips, also fell 18.31 points to 2,620 and 8.89 points to to 1,470, respectively at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DES  stood at Tk 16.37 billion on the prime bourse, down 5.05 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 17.24 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 226 declined, 122 advanced and 27 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 255,170 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 423.22 million securities.  The market cap of DSE also dropped to Tk 5,595 billion, from Tk 5,635 billion in the previous day.
Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.20 billion changing hands, closely followed by IFIC Bank (995 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 552 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 448 million), and Fortune Shoes (Tk 445 million).
The port city bourse CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 148 points to settle at 20,480 and Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 87 points to finish at 12,305.
Here too, the losers beat the gainers as 174 issues closed lower, 101 higher and 24 remained unchanged.  The port city bourse traded 19.02 million shares and mutual fund units worth nearly Tk 565 million in turnover.


