Steps taken for smooth LDC graduation: Tipu Munshi



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

He said Bangladesh has made impressive socio-economic progress and urged all to overcome the upcoming trade-related challenges meeting the demand for skilled trade professionals.

Tipu Munshi came with the remarks while addressing an MoU signing ceremony between Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institution (BFTI) and BRAC University for Conducting Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) on International Trade in the capital.

The minister said he believes that collaboration between BFTI and BRAC University would ensure quality education and contribute to building skilled manpower in the area of international trade and business in Bangladesh.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh hoped that BFTI would play its role as a centre of excellence on trade and commerce.

He said the proposed BFTI's Postgraduate diploma (PGD) will provide trade professionals with practical efficiency of international trade and business.

Dr Md Jafar Uddin, former commerce secretary and now CEO of BFTI, Dr Vincent Chang, Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University, Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees of the university, AHM Ahsan, Vice-Chairman, Export Promotion Bureau, additional secretaries of commerce ministry Maleka Khairunnesa (Admin Wing), Md Hafizur Rahman, (Export Wing), Md Hafizur Rahman (WTO Cell), Md Monsur Alam, (Administration Wing), Bablu Kumar Saha, Director General of Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, Sheikh Shoebul Alam, Registrar of Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms and Brigadier General Md Ariful Hassan, Chairman, TCB, among others, joined the event. -UNB









