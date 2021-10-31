BCL leader bashed over demanding conference

Abdullah Al Hadi Munna, a former candidate of Bangladesh Chhatra League Sylhet unit and former acting president of BCL Kanaighat Government College unit, Sylhet was

severely beaten on Friday night by Amir Hamza, joint secretary, BCL, DU Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall unit over demanding the 30th conference of the organization.

The attackers who are followers of BCL central president Al-Nahean Khan Joy swooped on Munna at around 10:10 pm in front of DU Snacks (DUS) near TSC on the campus. Amir Hamza led the attack.

Some days before, Amir Hamza ousted Munna from Madhur Canteen on the DU campus pulling him by the collar of his shirt.

Earlier, Hamza attacked Amjad Hossen Hridoy, a DU reporter of online portal, Dhaka Post, while collecting news.

Besides, there are allegations of drug dealings against Hamza.

Contacted Munna who is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College, said, "I always hang out with the BCL leaders who demand conference. That is why I have been attacked."

"On Friday night, Amir Hamza came with eight or ten others and attacked me with iron rods and sticks suddenly. During attack, they also tried to snatch my mobile and wallet," Munna added.

He further said, "Earlier last Wednesday, when I went to shake hands with President Joy Bhai at Madhur Canteen, Amir Hamza pulled me by collar."

He further said, "I am a dedicated activist of Sylhet Chhatra League. But in Sylhet unit, activists like us have been deprived of position from the committee. The committee was formed through press release instead of conference and bought in exchange of huge money. They attacked me because I was protesting against all this."

Later, Munna filed a case with the Shahbagh Police Station against the attack.

However, BCL central president Al Nahean Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya did not respond to this correspondent despite several calls and messages.





