Glasgow talks must launch a decade of ever increasing ambition: Dickson

COP26 begins today and the UK hosts this 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties at the Scottish Event Campus ( SEC) in Glasgow, that will be concluded on 12 November 2021. This year's climate talks spread a hope of optimism to bring a positive change including limiting temperature level to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the line with Paris Agreement to save the planet by reducing emissions, adopting various adaptation measures to mitigate the present situation, distributing climate finance to the vulnerable countries and so on. Daily Observer staff correspondent Banani Mallick has conducted an exclusive interview of British High Commissioner to Bangladesh HE Robert Chatterton Dickson to know UK government's role in this conference, their action plan and mitigation plan to reduce carbon emission and also his expectation from this conference.





Daily Observer(DO): As an organizer of COP26 what outcome are you expecting this year, do you hope a new avenue will open up from this conference like Paris COP21? If





H E Robert Chatterton Dickson (RCD): In Glasgow, the world must honour the promises made in Paris six years ago. Because since then the world has not done enough. Emissions have continued to rise, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has issued a code red for the climate. We can see the emergency all around us, from heat waves in Canada to floods in Germany. In Glasgow the world must deliver an outcome which keeps 1.5�C in reach. To achieve this, we have been asking countries to deliver on four key goals: Emissions reductions, adaptation, finance, and working together. Delivering on these goals will make the negotiations in Glasgow a success.







There is progress. When the UK took on the COP26 Presidency, less than 30% of the global economy was covered by a net zero target. That figure is now 75 per cent, and climbing. In recent days Turkey and the UAE have both declared net zero targets. More than 70 countries in total have come forward over the past two years with updated, and more ambitious, 2030 NDCs ( Nationally Determined Contributions). And that includes every G7 nation, all of which have NDCs aligned with net zero by 2050, and some of the world's most climate vulnerable countries. And they want the same ambition, the same level of commitment, from the largest nations, the G20 countries which account for around 80 per cent of global emissions. The response of the G20 will quite simply be make or break, for keeping 1.5�C within reach.





DO: UNFCCC has a significant role to play in this conference. What are you doing to ensure health safety of participants amid this Covid-19 Pandemic?





RCD: We are strongly encouraging all delegates to be vaccinated, and have helped facilitate access to vaccinations for those who need it. Those who are not vaccinated will undergo a short quarantine on arrival in UK. All delegates are asked to conduct daily COVID tests of the rapid lateral flow type. All delegates must wear masks, and respect social distancing guidelines. There will be limits on numbers of people in each room. If anyone tests positive or shows symptoms there are procedures in place for them to isolate and seek medical attention.





DO: In terms of Climate negotiation, (regarding NDCs), Bangladesh has promised to reduce carbon emissions by 5% and also said it will be able to reduce it by 15 per cent if it receives funds from Global Green Climate Fund. Do you think there is any possibility to access this fund?







RCD: Bangladesh already does access the Green Climate Fund and other international funds. There are some excellent projects underway with these funds both to reduce emissions and to improve resilience. However, there is always more to be done, and Bangladesh will need additional investment from these funds but also from the private sector, and from domestic resources -again, public and private -to implement some of the measures planned for reducing emissions by 15 per cent, including expansion of renewable energy.





DO: Would you please explain your country's mitigation plan/action plan/strategies as a major carbon emitter to reduce carbon emission (for example behavioural change?





RCD: The UK government has set the world's most ambitious climate change target into law to reduce emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.







We announced this commitment in April. In line with the recommendation from the independent Climate Change Committee, it limits the volume of greenhouse gases emitted over a 5-year period from 2033 to 2037, taking the UK more than three-quarters of the way to reaching net zero by 2050. This will ensure Britain remains on track to end its contribution to climate change while remaining consistent with the Paris Agreement temperature goal to limit global warming to well below 2�C and pursue efforts towards 1.5�C.





For the first time, this plan also incorporates the UK's share of international aviation and shipping emissions -an important part of the government's decarbonisation efforts that will allow for these emissions to be accounted for consistently.





The government is already working towards its commitment to reduce emissions in 2030 by at least 68% compared to 1990 levels through the UK's latest Nationally Determined Contribution -the highest reduction target made by a major economy to date. This month we published our strategy setting out how we will achieve these reductions, including the necessary public financial support.





DO: Do you have any plan to promote renewable energy in Bangladesh and in this regard do you have any special plan?











DO: Why do COPs fail to keep their promises year after year?





RCD: The Paris Agreement is working. It is steadily increasing ambition. Analysis suggests that the commitments made in Paris in 2015, would have capped the rise in temperature to below 4�.If the commitments made since then by countries are fully implemented, it could bend the temperature curve towards two degrees. But to keep 1.5� within reach, we need to go further.





So the Glasgow negotiated outcome must launch a decade of ever-increasing ambition. We need a system that accelerates progress recognising that, whilst all countries must act, those with the greatest responsibility must do more.





The Climate Vulnerable Forum, for example, has suggested that countries' progress towards the Paris goals should be assessed at each COP until 2025.Now we will need to reach consensus on this issue.





Do you think Paris Agreement will live up to limiting global warming below 2�C following COP26?





RCD: We recognize that many people are being displaced by disasters and that climate change is one of many reasons why people are moving to urban areas like Khulna and Dhaka. The British High Commission in Dhaka is supporting the National Urban Poverty Reduction Programme which aims to strengthen climate resilience of urban areas throughout Bangladesh, particularly for the poorest people there.





It is leaders who made a promise to the world in Paris six years ago. And it is leaders who must now honour it.



Responsibility rests with each and every country.





RCD: At COP26 I hope that we will come together, as a global community, to help equip the most vulnerable, to protect themselves from climate change. We want to make progress in negotiations on loss and damage and adaptation. Now whether it is adaptation, or emissions reductions, we know that without finance, tackling climate change is well nigh impossible.







The UK presidency has been committed to making progress on finance for climate action, and to help those who need that finance the most, access it. Under the UK Presidency, every G7 nation has committed to do more towards the $100 billion.





As well as delivering public finance, we need to unleash trillions of dollars of private finance to transition to a greener world. I am pleased to see the success of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, led by Mark Carney and others. This now represents over $90 trillion in assets. It is an enormous achievement.





The next step is to ensure that some of this money is channelled into developing countries, to scale up green, resilient infrastructure.





