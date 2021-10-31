17 important files of Health Edn division vanish

At least 17 important documents and files of the Health Education Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have gone missing.

Mentioning the names of the files and documents, a general diary (GD) has been lodged with the Shahbagh Police Station of Dhaka, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station Moudut Hawlader confirmed on Saturday.

He said that a written complaint was lodged with the police station last Thursday. Health Education Division Deputy Secretary Nadira Haider lodged the GD on Thursday regarding missing of the important documents of the ministry.

OC Moudut Hawlader said that they have received the complaint and filed the GD. As the Secretariat is closed on Saturday, the investigation will start from on Sunday. Who are behind the disappearance of the documents will be investigated.

According to police sources, the number and subject of 17 documents have been mentioned in the GD.

The documents include: documents of multiple procurement of the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College, Rajshahi Medical College and other medical colleges, electronic data on population based cervical and breast cancer screening programme, various other important procurements including allocation and purchase documents of training school vehicle.

After getting information of the GD, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police started unofficial work on Thursday after receiving allegations of missing files, a CID official said.







