CMC closed sine die after BCL clashes



Students prepare to leave the main hostel of Chattogram Medical College as the authorities on Saturday decided to close the institution and vacate the dormitories for an indefinite period after clashes between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League on the campus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The CMC authorities took the decision at an emergency meeting held on Saturday afternoon after a skirmish broke out in front of the institution's main gate.

CMC Principal Shahena Akhter confirmed the closure of the college for an indefinite period.

All medical students have been asked to leave the dormitories by Saturday evening.

Panchlaish Police Inspector (Investigation) Sadiqur Rahman said a fight broke out between the two sides in the main dormitory of the medical college late on Friday.

Three people were injured in the incident and one of them was hospitalised.

It may be mentioned that the supporters of Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin were involved in the clashes.

The injured were identified as Mahfuzul Haque, 23, Naimul Islam, 20, and Akib Hossain, 20. Neither of the two fighting factions has made any comment on the matter.

CMC Principal said, that the college had been declared closed indefinitely to avoid further untoward incidents.

Meanwhile the authorities had constituted a five-member probe committee, headed by Professor Motiar Rahman of the surgery department, to investigate the incident.

One follower of Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was beaten on campus around 9am on Saturday.

Chased by the followers of AJM Nasir Uddin, followers of the deputy education minister entered the room of the CMC principal. They were confined there till 1pm. Later, the police freed them.

Additional police have been deployed on campus since then.











CHATTOGRAM, Oct 30: The authorities of the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) has closed it for sine die following sporadic clashes between the two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student affiliate of the ruling Awami League on Saturday afternoon.The CMC authorities took the decision at an emergency meeting held on Saturday afternoon after a skirmish broke out in front of the institution's main gate.CMC Principal Shahena Akhter confirmed the closure of the college for an indefinite period.All medical students have been asked to leave the dormitories by Saturday evening.Panchlaish Police Inspector (Investigation) Sadiqur Rahman said a fight broke out between the two sides in the main dormitory of the medical college late on Friday.Three people were injured in the incident and one of them was hospitalised.It may be mentioned that the supporters of Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin were involved in the clashes.The injured were identified as Mahfuzul Haque, 23, Naimul Islam, 20, and Akib Hossain, 20. Neither of the two fighting factions has made any comment on the matter.CMC Principal said, that the college had been declared closed indefinitely to avoid further untoward incidents.Meanwhile the authorities had constituted a five-member probe committee, headed by Professor Motiar Rahman of the surgery department, to investigate the incident.One follower of Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was beaten on campus around 9am on Saturday.Chased by the followers of AJM Nasir Uddin, followers of the deputy education minister entered the room of the CMC principal. They were confined there till 1pm. Later, the police freed them.Additional police have been deployed on campus since then.