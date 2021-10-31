Video
Covid-19: 8 more die, 166 new cases

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed eight more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 27,862.
During the 24 hours, 166 new cases were detected, bringing the total number of cases to 1,569,328.   
Besides, 181 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.69 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,533,147, according to a
press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 1.25 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.19 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 13,240 samples.
Among the eight deceased, six were men and two were women. Of them, four died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one each died in Khulna and Sylhet divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,840 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,022 were women.
Around 41.51 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 26.77 million have taken the dose too.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5 million lives and infected more than 246.4 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 223 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


