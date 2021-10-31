BD hopeful of Dhaka-Glasgow Declaration at COP26 summit

Bangladesh is expecting that the 48-nation COP26 (CVF) dialogue will yield 'Dhaka-Glasgow Declaration' focusing on climate mitigation, adaptation and financing.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's role in the upcoming COP26 as Climate vulnerable Forum's chair (CVF) would be crucial

while the summit is expected to set the global course in negating the climate

change impacts," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a media briefing on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay a visit to Paris in France from November 9 to 13 which will be a very 'extensive and engaging' one and take the relations between the two countries to newer heights," Momen told journalists at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for the UK today (Sunday) to join the COP26. Sheikh Hasina will conduct separate bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on November 2.

The meeting between

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex will be held on November 9, which he said is a crucial one to take the relations between the two countries to newer heights.

Momen said it is expected that after the bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister and French President a number of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Letters of Intent will be signed between the two countries.

The summit's main host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier said the event must be a 'turning point for humanity' while Sheikh Hasina would hold an exclusive meeting with him coinciding with the COP26 dialogue.

Momen said Sheikh Hasina would also hold bilateral talks with Prince of Wales Prince Charles and other global leaders including Sri Lankan President

Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

According to the Prime Minister's schedule from November 3 to 8, she would visit London where she would deliver a speech to the British lawmakers at the West Minister marking the 50-year anniversary of the birth of Bangladesh.

She would also virtually join an investment summit organized by Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Sheikh Hasina is expected to unveil newly published books on classified documents on Bangabandhu under the auspices of Bangladesh High Commission in London. Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present a paper titled 'A call for Climate Prosperity' to the Scottish lawmakers at the Scotland Parliament.

On November 9, the Prime Minister will go to Paris from London on a five-day visit to participate in different programme of the UNESCO.

During her Paris visit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to hold bilateral meetings with the French president and prime minister.

On November 11, UNESCO will confer the "UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy' award.

Momen said it is a pride for the entire nation that UNSECO introduced the international award after the name of Bangabandhu marking the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It is expected that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the able successor of her father Bangabandhu will attend the ceremony in person and hand over the awards to the winners in Paris.

Besides, UNESCO invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend a high level meeting marking its 65th anniversary on November 12.

The Prime Minister will highlight the universal ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as her own vision on the importance of universal, quality and science-based education and healthy and inclusive culture in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay during her stay in Paris.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the briefing.

"Both the French President and the Prime Minister invited our Prime Minister to visit France," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said the Prime Minister's engagement in Paris will be very extensive and she will be given guard of honour in three places.







