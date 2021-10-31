G20 leaders wrangle over climate, economy, vaccines



ROME, Oct 30: Leaders of the world's major economies met Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome, heading for a new deal on global taxation but still haggling on the pressing issue of climate change.

In their first in-person gathering for two years, the G20 leaders expressed "broad and cross-party support" for a 15 percent minimum tax rate for the biggest multinationals, according to a source close to negotiations.

The reform plan, which seeks to end the practice of

big corporates such as Apple and Google parent Alphabet of sheltering profits in low-tax countries, has been backed by almost 140 countries and is expected to be formally approved in the G20 communique on Sunday.

But no consensus had yet emerged on a collective commitment on climate change, on the eve of the crucial COP26 conference starting in Glasgow on Sunday.

Hosts Italy want the G20 to collectively endorse the UN goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, one of the aspirations of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accords.

But G20 members, many at different stages of economic development, remain at odds over the other major goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

"We have a moment now when we can try and take some of the nebulous commitments in Paris, solidify them into hard, fast, commitments to cut emissions, to cut cars and coal and so on," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host the Glasgow talks.

European Council president Charles Michel said the "next hours" would be crucial, adding: "I understand for some countries dependent on coal it is difficult to accept." -AFP









