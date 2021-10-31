Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

G20 leaders wrangle over climate, economy, vaccines

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278


ROME, Oct 30: Leaders of the world's major economies met Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome, heading for a new deal on global taxation but still haggling on the pressing issue of climate change.
In their first in-person gathering for two years, the G20 leaders expressed "broad and cross-party support" for a 15 percent minimum tax rate for the biggest multinationals, according to a source close to negotiations.
The reform plan, which seeks to end the practice of
big corporates such as Apple and Google parent Alphabet of sheltering profits in low-tax countries, has been backed by almost 140 countries and is expected to be formally approved in the G20 communique on Sunday.
But no consensus had yet emerged on a collective commitment on climate change, on the eve of the crucial COP26 conference starting in Glasgow on Sunday.
Hosts Italy want the G20 to collectively endorse the UN goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, one of the aspirations of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accords.
But G20 members, many at different stages of economic development, remain at odds over the other major goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
"We have a moment now when we can try and take some of the nebulous commitments in Paris, solidify them into hard, fast, commitments to cut emissions, to cut cars and coal and so on," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host the Glasgow talks.
European Council president Charles Michel said the "next hours" would be crucial, adding: "I understand for some countries dependent on coal it is difficult to accept."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in T20 World Cup
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Myanmar military shells restive town, destroying dozens of homes
Glasgow talks must launch a decade of ever increasing ambition: Dickson
17 important files of Health Edn division vanish
CMC closed sine die after BCL clashes
Covid-19: 8 more die, 166 new cases
BD hopeful of Dhaka-Glasgow Declaration at COP26 summit


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft