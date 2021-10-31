COP26 summit, pivotal moment for planet, opens today



Activists gather at a "Pilgrims Procession", an opening ceremony to a series of non-violent direct actions being organised by the Extinction Rebellion climate activist action group at Glasgow Green near the Scottish Event Centre (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30, 2021, venue of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference to be held in the city from October 31. PHOTO: AFP

That promises a future of extreme weather, rising sea levels and displacement of populations on a scale never seen before. The efforts and expense needed to deal with the resulting chaos and misery would far outstrip the costs, high as they are, of averting such a dire outcome. The Glasgow meeting is pivotal as the

deadline set by the Paris climate agreement five years ago for countries to deliver far more ambitious plans to reduce relentless greenhouse gas emissions.

The richest countries must offer evidence that they will help poorer nations meet the cost of addressing the ever more visible impacts of climate change. Crucially, the summit needs to spur new deals to phase out coal, end fossil fuel subsidies, curb deforestation and take other concrete steps to cut emissions. The omens are not propitious. The pandemic delayed the summit by a year and created logistical misery. Though most countries have submitted new or updated plans, the combined result still leaves the world on track for 2.7C of warming by century's end, the UN reported this week.

Rich countries pre-pandemic reached only about $80bn of the annual $100bn they vowed in 2009 they would channel in public and private climate finance to poorer nations by 2020. A report commissioned by COP26's UK hosts suggested the $100bn may not all come until 2023. This has infuriated developing nations, not least in Africa, coming on top of wealthy countries' failure to provide Covid vaccines.

The continent's 54 countries account for only about 4 per cent of global carbon emissions but are already suffering intensifying weather extremes. A global energy shortage, meanwhile, has led China, the largest emitter, to order more production of coal, the dirtiest source of electricity. In the US, the second-biggest emitter, the White House has scrambled to secure credible climate action in a spending package before Congress.

Global carbon emissions, which plunged an unprecedented 5.4 per cent in 2020 due to coronavirus, are bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels. One significant change since 2015 has both underlined the urgency and reshaped the backdrop. A 2018 scientists' report put hard numbers and dates on how fast global emissions would have to fall, and crystallised 1.5C, not the "well below 2C" in the Paris agreement, as the main global temperature goal. -AP









